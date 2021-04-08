'Labor of love.' Muralist hand-paints her East Nashville neighbors to connect during pandemic

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A muralist is paying tribute to her neighbors by painting them on a retaining wall in East Nashville.

Tess Davies is behind 'Eastwood Neighbors' at the corner of Franklin Avenue and Setliff Place.

She moved to the neighborhood last year. After feeling like she was not meeting people during the COVID-19 pandemic, she took matters into her own hands.

"When we're all isolated it's hard to communicate and this has just been a really creative way to do so," said Tess Davies. "I come out here with no plan during the day. So as people walk by or walk by with their kids or bike I'm kind of inspired by them, and I'll paint them."

Davies had several projects postponed or canceled due to the pandemic. This has been keeping her busy since February.

"I've had nothing but time during the pandemic. It's been a lot of fun," she said.

She often works with spray paint but decided to use cans of paint for this project.

"I really wanted this to be more of a labor of love and painting with a brush it takes a lot longer. It's a lot more involved, and so I think I just wanted it to be a little more time-consuming because I'm out here meeting people. The longer it takes the more people that get to be featured and represented," she said.

Davies hopes to be done sometime in May.