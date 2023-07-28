Largest Komodo dragon habitat in the Americas at Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Despite scorching temperatures, visitors were flocking to the Nashville Zoo to witness the impressive Komodo dragon exhibit, which is now the largest habitat in the Americas for these majestic reptiles.

Climate change has contributed to the endangered status of these creatures, and the Nashville Zoo is dedicated to ensuring their survival for future generations.

They’re the heaviest lizard on Earth, can weigh over 300 pounds and reach up to 10 feet in length. However, the threats to their existence are far more significant than their immense size. Climate change and human actions are the primary concerns impacting their survival.

"Sea levels rise because they’re on small islands, and that would affect their habitat and give them less habitat to be on. They can be really impacted by environmental change by humans like hunting," Nashville Zoo's herpetology supervisor Nick Hanna said.

To protect and preserve these reptiles, the Nashville Zoo has partnered with the Komodo Survival Program.

"We work to breed dragons to increase the genetic diversity of the population that we house in zoos in the event we need to do some type of reintroduction," Hanna said.

The zoo brought over the male lizard, Lil Sebastian, to their facility over six years ago. The intent was to facilitate breeding with other dragons in the US and the females present at the zoo.

Hanna believes the efforts of the zoo will make a significant difference, saving one giant Komodo dragon at a time.

"Take out one link in that chain, and it affects every species that’s part of that web and it includes us," Hanna said.

The new Komodo dragon habitat is located by the Zoo's HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center and features viewing areas along an outdoor path giving guests an elevated view from several vantage points. A large viewing window offers eye-level viewing when the dragons are inside.

Interactive learning elements and signs complement the exhibit, educating visitors about Komodo dragon biology, its natural habitat and the Zoo's work to protect this species.

In addition to Komodo dragons, the exhibit will feature crocodile monitors and red-crowned cranes. Komodo dragons will be visible in the outdoor section of the habitat during warmer months while crocodile monitors, the second longest lizard species, will be visible from the viewing window.

Crocodile monitors are a large, arboreal species native to New Guinea and have long dark-colored bodies with bright yellow spots and patterns.

During colder months, the Komodo dragons can be viewed in their climate-controlled, indoor habitat while red-crowned cranes, a winter-hardy bird, will enjoy the outdoor habitat space.