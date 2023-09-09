Last day to vote early ahead of Nashville runoff election.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you live in Nashville, Saturday is the last day you can vote early in the runoff election for mayor and several Metro Council seats.

So far over 59,000 people in Davidson County have voted, but that is only about 14 percent of eligible voters in the county.

It is not too late for people to cast their ballot though. People can vote from any of the 12 early voting locations Saturday. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Then Thursday is election day, meaning people have to vote from their assigned polling location to cast a ballot. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

On the ballot are candidates Alice Rolli and Freddie O'Connell. They were the two candidates out of 12 running for mayor who made it through the August election. Voters will also be deciding on who to fill some open Metro Council seats.

NewsChannel 5 has hosted debates and sat down with both mayoral candidates to discuss why they are running. Learn more about the candidates before you head to the polls.