Latino community groups host toy-drive in honor of Eliud Treviño

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Volunteers are coming together to continue the legacy of a well-known leader in the Latino community.

For more than a decade community leader Eliud Trevino alongside other organizations helped host a toy drive for children in need.

Treviño died in January after a battle with COVID-19.

When he passed away many thought the event would be canceled. However, volunteers stepped up and the toy drive was hosted at Bucanas Nightclub on Sunday, March 13th.

Close to 800 children and about 400 families received gifts.

Spanish media outlet, Latino News of Tennessee, helped organize the event with the help of more than a dozen other community groups.

"This event today is in honor of Eliud. In honor of him. Something he would always say is he loved to see you know kids smile, you know. It was his happiness," said Maira Cano an organizer with Latino News of Tennessee.

Latino News of Tennessee says they plan to continue hosting the event from now on.