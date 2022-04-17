LaVergne family sells pupusas to cover funeral costs for murdered 33-year-old man

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The family of Mario Armondo Rios Ramos held a food drive on April 16 to raise money to help with expenses following his murder.

Ramos, 33, was shot and killed in a parking lot at the Biltmore Apartments. His family says he was killed while chasing down his stolen pick up truck

His family is hoping to raise $7,500 to cover the costs of sending his body back to Honduras.

That's why family and friends pitched in to help by selling pupusas and fried fish. Ramos's wife, Layla Barahona, said she hasn't heard from detectives since last week. She said she hopes those responsible for her husband's murder are found soon.

"Police have still not communicated with me to tell me how the process is going. I still don't know anything. I don't know. Police still haven't found his car, we don't know anything," Barahona said.

The fundraiser with a mission was a success. Barahona said they sold out in a matter of hours. She said today gives her hope that she'll be able to lay her husband to rest, but still needs to raise some more money.

If you would like to help the Barahona family you can visit their GoFundMe.

