Law enforcement officers reminding drivers to slow down and drive carefully as school starts back up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We're keeping a close watch on school zones and we're not the only ones. Law enforcement officers across Middle Tennessee are camping out near schools to help remind drivers to slow down and drive carefully.

Some helpful reminders: Pay attention to the speed limit which may drop to 20 or 15 miles per hour when kids are heading to and from school.

Also, watch for pedestrians. Many kids walk to school, or have to cross the street to get there.

And put your phone down!

Both Tennessee and Kentucky have hands-free laws, so you will get a ticket if you're caught and penalties are higher in school zones.

