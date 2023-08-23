Lawmakers consider bill that would allow teachers and staff to bring guns to schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee lawmakers will continue to consider dozens of new bills in committees as they continue on into the third day of the Special Session on Public Safety.

There are a number focused on schools. The Civil Justice Committee will consider a bill that would allow teachers, principals, and school personnel to possess and carry a firearm on the grounds of the school. Previously, only law enforcement officers or those with prior service were approved to have a gun at schools. Under this new bill, teachers and staff who would like to carry a gun would have to go through training and evaluation.

Another bill clarifies that private schools serving students kindergarten through 12th grade are authorized to adopt their own handgun carry policy for the private school's property.

A bill being looked at by the Education Administration Committee would establish a grant program for public schools to establish safety alert systems. The grant is limited to $50,000 per school in a fiscal year and is awarded on a first come first served basis. $90 million will be set aside in the state's budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

More than 100 bills were proposed before the start of the Special Session, and dozens have already failed or have been tabled.

Lawmakers return to the Capitol at 8 a.m.