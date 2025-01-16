Lawmakers in the penalty box? New Tenn. House rules take aim at maintaining decorum, eliminating voice votes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Republican leaders have repeatedly said they want more decorum and fewer distractions this legislative session. That's why they have a new slate of rules they adopted for lawmakers and the general public.

Here's a rundown of some of the new rules.

"The Penalty Box"

Between an opening bell, spectators in seats and a countdown clock, some elements in the House sure feel like watching a sporting event. That's especially true with a new rule passed by House members that can send members of their own body to their version of a "penalty box."

Here's how it would work.

If a representative is deemed unruly several times in the same day, the House can vote, so to speak, to eject the player from the game.

With the lawmaker banned from the House floor, they have the option to vote on bills remotely in another location. The House Clerk has to provide a TV feed of proceedings, and they can vote electronically using a new system adopted by the House.

"It’s certainly not ordered, it’s certainly not mandatory. It’s just they will not be allowed in the House chamber for the violations," said Rep. Johnny Garrett, a Goodlettsville Republican who serves as House Majority Whip.

Republicans have openly admitted the rule change is a reaction to some outbursts they've witnessed over the last few years. Rep. Justin Jones — a Nashville Democrat largely considered to be the inspiration for the change — was not called on to debate this bill, despite having his hand up to speak for nearly 20 minutes.

Jones voiced his frustration to Speaker Sexton later, when his colleague Rep. Afytn Behn was called on moments later, on a different bill.

"Do you only see white people when they raise their hand over here?" shouted Jones.

Reining in the Gallery

A provision of the new rules also impacts visitors in the House gallery. If a guest in the gallery continues to shout or distract, they can be banned for the rest of the day and the next legislative day.

Repeat offenders can be banned for the rest of the general assembly.

"It is important for those in the observation gallery to understand it is just that. It is an observation gallery. It is not a participatory event," said Rep. William Lamberth, a Portland Republican who serves as House Majority Leader. "For some folks not to ruin it for everybody."

No more voice votes in House committees

This rule change may prove to be a fan favorite. For years, the Tennessee House has done voice votes for bills in committees.

But there's been controversy over the accuracy of what some chairmen and women have heard. This year, House members can use the same technology they already use on the House floor down in committee meetings.

"It's literally the same as we’re voting on the floor. So you’ll hit the button on there and that is how your vote is recorded for any final action of the committee," explained Rep. Lamberth.

In other words, there will be scoreboards, even in committees, to help fans follow along.

Bill limit

Republican leaders call it a way to make the General Assembly more efficient. Democrats call it a way to stifle their influence. New this year, most members will be limited to filing just 12 bills per calendar year. That number will drop to 10 in 2026.

Previously, the House bill limit was set at 15.

While most Republicans voted for the new rules package, Rep. Jody Barrett, a Dickson Republican, voted against the measure because of this provision.

"This reduction limits my ability to serve you," wrote Rep. Barrett in a letter to his constituents. "I appreciate the stated goal of improving efficiency in the House, but it cannot come at the expense of my ability to advocate for you fully."

If you'd like to read the Tennessee House Rules for the 114th General Assembly in full, tap here.

