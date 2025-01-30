Voucher Debate: Lawmakers vote down amendment to protect students with disabilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee lawmakers heavily debated in a special session ahead of an educational voucher vote about how the wording of the bill would affect students with disabilities.

HB 6004 provides the framework for how public tax dollars would fund tuition expenses for students who want to attend private school. House Majority Leader William Lamberth and Sen. Jack Johnson are still the bill's primary sponsors for the Education Freedom Act of 2025. The bill included the layout for the vouchers, a one-time bonus for public school teachers and maintenance money for public school buildings across the state.

At least 22 amendments were filed before the House floor vote from Democrats but one Republican.

Rep. Chris Hurt, R-Halls, filed an amendment that private schools couldn't discriminate against students with disabilities.

Ultimately, the House voted down the amendment but not without debate.

"I have talked to parents and they don't feel there's enough protection in the bill right now. I understand the uphill battle. It's the first one I have brought in seven years. This only strengthens the bill. We are here to stand behind these students and provide them with opportunities. You all know my family's dynamic. One of mine is special needs. I will have to look at her and say, 'I am OK with not offering her the same opportunities.' I don't want to have that conversation with her. This doesn't hurt the intent of the bill. Stand with me."

Lamberth said Hurt was misinterpreting the education bill. He said the private school was still bound by federal law to provide for students.

"This is an area I know that public schools do a phenomenal job on," Lamberth said. "I think everyone's intention is good. I don't want to do harm where the intention is good. It is a good thing. I worry this isn't the best way to do it."

Hall said he didn't feel like the bill provided strong enough protections.

"The goal of this bill is choice. I get that. Let's provide the same choices and strengthen those choices for our special students. Let's not give them a seat at the back of the table," Hurt said. " I can't sit by idly."

The motion to table failed with bipartisan support. Leader Lamberth said he would be voting no.

"I don't know what this will do fully. I have faith in how it's drafted. I hope this isn't a poison pill. I really do," Lamberth said.

Others argued this should have gone through the committee process, which was met with a chorus of boos. They said some private schools aren't able to handle students with disabilities. Republican lawmakers said private schools would be "sued into oblivion" if those with different needs couldn't be met at those particular schools.

"The public school system does a great job to work with students with disabilities," Rep. William Slater, R-Gallatin. "That's a true statement. That's because there are federal funds that go directly to those schools with students with disabilities. I have to vote against it, respectfully. We will put in jeopardy students with disabilities. It's an untenable situation."

The voucher bill has still not been voted on by the full legislative bodies in the House and Senate. Debate is still ongoing.

How lawmakers voted on the amendment

WTVF The voting board after the question was called to vote to amend the voucher bill, which was worded it wouldn't discriminate against students with disabilities who wanted to attend a private school.

