Lawrence McKinney Speaks After Exoneration

LEBANON, Tenn. - Lawrence McKinney and his attorneys spoke to the media after he became the first person in Tennessee to receive the maximum amount of reparation funds.

In 2009, DNA testing proved McKinney's innocence, but his fight for justice was long from being over. In 2016, a parole board unanimously voted not to recommend McKinney be exonerated.

In 2017, Governor Bill Haslam went against the parole boards vote and exonerated McKinney, meaning he and his legal team were able to ask the state for compensation of up to $1 million.

