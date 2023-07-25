Lawsuit: Vanderbilt University Medical Center 'failed its patients' in handing over trans health records

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Patients from Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) are suing the center for turning over medical records to the Tennessee Attorney General.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs state that the "State of Tennessee has been negatively targeting the transgender community for years." and that as part of that campaign, the attorney general suddenly demanded the records of those at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center Transgender Health Clinic.

"VUMC knew about the State’s active targeting of the transgender community. It had a duty to protect their medical information and their identities," the lawsuit reads. "Nevertheless, without its patients’ knowledge, VUMC turned over non-anonymized medical records for more than 100 current and former patients without redacting their identities."

They continued stating that the center failed its "contractual and legal duties, failed its patients, and has caused them serious harm."