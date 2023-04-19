Leanne Morgan heads into the circle Wednesday evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's comedy festival week in Nashville and two Middle Tennessee comedians are having a great month! Nate Bargatze just set a new attendance record at Bridgestone last weekend. Now Adams native, Leanne Morgan just launched her Netflix special.

NewsChannel 5's Amy Watson sat down with Morgan ahead of her big show tonight at the Opry at 7:30 p.m.

Morgan calls her new Netflix show, "I'm every woman" because her storytelling about life is not only hilarious but relatable.

It's been in the Netflix top ten shows for the past two weeks.

"I do think I've hit a niche of people who were being ignored," Morgan said.

She's been a stand-up comedian for 22 years, but now selling out shows all over the country, she said shes just getting started! Her show at the Opry still has tickets available!