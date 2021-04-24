Lebanon Police opens up safe meet-up spot for e-commerce apps

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — With more people vaccinated, some may feel more comfortable using e-commerce apps. It's how many of us buy and sell things these days -- using apps like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist.

Typically, that involves meeting a stranger to exchange cash for their items, which can involve risk.

Recently the Lebanon Police Department opened up a safe meet-up spot -- in parking spots at the police department -- to safely conduct e-commerce transactions.

Photo: Lebanon Police Dept. Lebanon Police Dept. Safe Spot

Such spots have been around for a while, but when the Lebanon police department opened up their new building, they weren't sure about opening their safe spot immediately because of COVID-19.

"We didn't know if this was a good place to invite people over to gather, so we figured with the way things are going with the COVID situation it might be a good time to bring it back on board," said Lebanon Police sergeant P.J. Hardy.

The meet-up spot in Lebanon is monitored on camera by police inside the department at 1017 Sparta Pike.

Looking for a safe trading spot near you? This link can help you find multiple safe locations around Middle Tennessee.

Here are others located around the mid-state:

Vanderbilt University

Smyrna

Spring Hill

Murfreesboro

Dickson

Rutherford County