Legal Aid Society’s program helps Nashville tenants fight eviction amid rising costs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the rising cost of food, transportation, and housing putting pressure on budgets, NewsChannel 5 understands that your money isn't going as far as it used to.

In 2024 alone, the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee says 13,000 renters in Nashville were evicted, so many because they couldn't pay. That’s why a pilot program was created to ensure tenants at least have access to legal representation.

Being evicted from your home isn’t something anyone wants to happen to them. The report estimates it will cost $9.3 million to fully implement the Eviction Right to Counsel Pilot Program in Davidson County.

“A lot of clients tell me all the time, I never thought it would happen to me. I always pay my bills then the one thing comes up," said Supervising Attorney Colleen Ryan said with Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee.

According to Legal Aid Society, about 1,000 evictions take place every month in Nashville.

That’s why the nonprofit launched the Eviction Right to Counsel Pilot Program, aiming to give tenants the legal support they need when facing eviction.

“Prior to the eviction rights council program, the majority of tenants were unrepresented and didn’t have access to widespread knowledge about their rights,"Ryan said.

Since the program began, an independent evaluation has found it has had a 95% success rate in helping clients.

“We’re still able to help tenants gain more time in their units. Avoid evictions and judgments on the records. Help mitigate the consequences of the eviction system,"Ryan said.

The report shows many of the clients owed only one to two months of back rent.

“The mass majority of tenants come to us and their goal is to be able to buy enough time to find additional housing," Ryan said.

But more people may soon need that help. Nashville's Eviction Prevention Program is ending in June, though some local options remain.

“There are community resources like Rooftop and NeedLink that will still provide rental assistance," Ryan said.

Still, Ryan warns this loss of federal support could strain families even more.

“The cost of living in Nashville is outpacing a lot of the resources available for everyday people who live here,"Ryan said.

The Eviction Right to Counsel Pilot Program program is different from Nashville's Eviction Prevention Program coming to an end next month.

Call 1-800-238-1443 or visit www.las.org for free legal help if you’re facing eviction.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.