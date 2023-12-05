Legal challenges to release of Covenant shooter's journals could end up before TN Supreme Court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The battle continues over the journals left by the Covenant School shooter, one month after three pages were leaked to the public.

The court case over a potential release could end up before the Tennessee Supreme Court.

And the effort continues to learn "who" leaked pages of the so-called manifesto back on November 6th, eight months after three students and three Covenant staff members were gunned down inside the school.

We know the Covenant School parents do not want the shooter's writings to be released.

And the Appellate Court just last week agreed they should be allowed to make that argument in Chancery Court.

But not so fast.

Newschannel5 has learned those suing to have the writings released met today to discuss appealing to the TN Supreme Court.

If that happens, Vice Mayor Angie Henderson says it will further delay any decision on the issue, but that's the necessary process.

"I do feel people think it's been somewhat protracted. Respect for the judicial system, and it must run its course."

But, as we know some aren't willing to wait.

Last month, three pages of the so-called manifesto were leaked to a conservative talk show host.

Legal analyst Nick Leonardo says with so much pressure and people with access it was only a matter of time.

"I'm surprised that this leak didn't occur sooner."

The focus remains on finding the person responsible for the leak.

Mayor Freddie O'Connell ordered an investigation, now a month later says there are still no updates.

He does believe the person who leaked the pages committed a crime.

"It's very likely this was an unauthorized and unlawful release of information."

It does appear the photos of the pages were taken possibly by an officer on the day of the Covenant shooting that claimed six lives. It's likely taken from journals found in the shooter's parked in the school lot.

Metro police initially placed seven officers on administrative leave ... four have returned, but three remain off duty.

In a statement, District Attorney Glenn Funk says at this point nothing has been taken to the Grand Jury on this case.

General Funk says he keeps in contact with Metro Police Chief John Drake and says there could be a development in the next couple of weeks.

At this point, no date has been set in Chancery Court to hear new arguments in the Covenant case, which likely won't happen until the new year.