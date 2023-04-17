Legislature uses 'Flow Motion' to speed through bills at the end of session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee lawmakers seem to have their eyes on the exits. NewsChannel 5 has heard the Tennessee General Assembly could adjourn for the year, as early as later this week.

Lawmakers plan to vote Monday night to suspend the rules to allow legislation to move through the process, in some cases, as quickly as a single day.

It's a process called "Flow Motion" — the lightning round for the Tennessee General Assembly. It essentially means that bills, that typically take weeks to pass through the appropriate committees, could flow quickly by formally suspending the rules.

"On Monday -- the Flow Motion will be presented to you for your consideration. So the end is nigh," said Rep. William Lamberth, the House Majority Leader, last week. "It basically allows for bills to move through committees and somewhat more of a rapid pace, so that we can at some junction in the future, get the budget on the house floor, budget documents, any other bills that need to be passed this year."

Naturally, House Democrats say this is an effort to end the session that has been mired in controversy. They point to Lt. Governor McNally's social media activity to the expulsion and eventual reinstatement of two Democrats protesting on the floor over gun violence.

"They’re taking on a lot of water, and they want to get out of here as soon as possible, and it’s the damage of their own making," said Rep. John Ray Clemmons, the Democratic House Caucus Chair.

NewsChannel 5's Political Analyst Pat Nolan says the biggest question that could raise from "Flow Motion" — is how Republicans handle trying to pass a form of a red flag law.

"We know the Republican supermajority is probably going to be divided on this, the question is, how divided are they?" asked Nolan.

Nolan says, if Republicans can't find the votes to pass it, they're likely to try to end the session as quickly as they can.