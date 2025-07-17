Lemon-aid for friends: Kids' clever hack helps their pals attend summer camp hit with big budget cuts

NORTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A sudden funding shortfall forced Black Lemonade to send 70 kids home from summer camp.

In response, the Nashville nonprofit launched a creative fundraiser to help more kids join the end-of-summer fun.

Knowing the impact of major budget cuts, kids remaining at the camp grabbed pitchers and signs and took to the sidewalk to raise money so their friends could join them on an end-of-summer field trip to Holiday World.

"Anytime that there's a lemon we encounter, a struggle we encounter, we're right at the drawing board, and today is a perfect example of that," said Kaymi Butler, the Founder and CEO of Black Lemonade.

On a sweltering Thursday afternoon, first through ninth graders lined up along 28th Avenue North selling strawberry lemonade and their signature black lemonade — made with activated charcoal for its unique color — at $10 a bottle.

"We don't like to dwell on anything that's a Debbie Downer, as [the kids] would say," Butler said.

In previous years, Black Lemonade received between $180,000 and $368,000 in government funding, mostly from the Nashville After Zone Alliance, administered by the Nashville Public Library. The nonprofit discovered it wouldn't receive expected government funding when the new fiscal year began on July 1 because of missing items in its application.

The nonprofit's mission extends beyond just summer activities.

"Our kids go through a lot, whether they are lacking in an area, whether that's financially, needing friendship, or leaders in their life. We turn those lemons into lemonade physically and figuratively," Butler said.

Since NewsChannel 5's initial report on the funding issues, community members have donated hundreds of dollars to help Black Lemonade cover costs this summer.

Want to help Black Lemonade continue its important work with Nashville youth? Visit them at BlackLemonade.org.

This story was reported on-air by Hannah McDonald and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

