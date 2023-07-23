Less than a week left to cast your ballot during early voting.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Davidson County voters have less than a week left to cast a ballot during early voting before the August 3rd election.

According to the Davidson County Election Commission, only about 6 percent of eligible voters have cast their ballot so far. That is just over 23 thousand people who have voted over the eight days polls have been open so far. The biggest turnout was Friday with almost 35 hundred people casting their ballot.

There is still another week left to participate in early voting, and many people still like the tradition of waiting to vote on election day, August 3. However, early voting gives people the advantage of being able to vote from any of the 12 locations.

Polls open at 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. You can go to the polling location that is most convenient for you.

As for absentee ballot voters, the last day to request one is Thursday and it is recommended you get it in the mail as soon as possible.