'Let's Party!': Banana Ball is back in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A rainy forecast didn’t stop about 10,000 people from packing First Horizon Park Thursday night to watch an entertaining sport that's definitely growing in appeal!

Banana ball is back — and Nashville can’t get enough.

"The dancing, the tricks, it's really fun," said one first-timer. "I see it on TikTok all the time, and I just wanted to see it in person."

No matter what brings you to the park, it's a whole lot of entertainment and family-friendly fun.

"Oh yeah, the kids love it, and anything to just kind of keep them excited and get them happy," said one father.

Thursday kicked off the first of three sold-out games between the Party Animals and the Texas Tailgaters at First Horizon Park.

Maddie Warren, a spokesperson for Banana Ball, says it's a game by the fans, and for the fans.

"It is just hours upon hours upon hours of no downtime for fans. They just get to like, look left, right, up, down, and there's something going on all the time," she said.

While the field was wet and many donned ponchos, temporary rain didn’t dampen the experience.

"Nashville will be home for us for the next three nights, and we are just so excited about it," concluded Warren.

Their next game is Friday night at First Horizon. It kicks off at 7 p.m., but all the fun starts way beforehand, with the plaza opening at 3:30 p.m.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.