Lewisburg community mourns beloved gas station clerk killed in robbery

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kindness is priceless — and it's what customers at a Lewisburg gas station said Parish Patel, known to everyone as "Prince," showed every time someone walked through his doors.

The Lewisburg community is struggling to come to grips with the loss of their friendly 34-year-old neighbor, who was robbed and killed inside the Marathon gas station where he worked.

"I cannot believe I'm up here for this," said Simona Hopkins.

Prince wasn't just a gas station clerk — he was a father and husband.

"His wife is sweet. They're so sweet. Little baby," said Hopkins.

He was a friend to many in the tight-knit community.

"Every time I come in I'd say, 'There's my little buddy,' and he always smiled. [He] Knew what I wanted. He just loves everybody," said Gayle Toledo.

Customers said Prince always made them feel like family. Many residents said they'd visit the Marathon for more than just gas — they came to see Prince.

"For many of us those small moments became a bright start in our routine," said a family member during a vigil for Prince.

"Sometimes I wouldn't have enough money for gas. I'd be $5 short, he would put it on a tab or not worry about it," said one speaker.

It was clear saying goodbye isn't easy for those who knew him.

"I loved him. Everybody loved him," said a mourner, fighting back tears.

The crowd of people at the vigil brought Prince's wife to tears as they paid their respects.

"Thank you everyone. Thank you so much. I love you everybody," said Prince's wife Kinjal.

"Daddy I love you," said Prince's daughter Jiya.

As candlelight flickered, it revealed something powerful — that even in the darkest of times, this community can still burn bright with love and unity.

"Lewisburg loved him. Lewisburg loved him. We did. I did. It hurt my feelings so bad. I loved Prince," said Hopkins.

Prince's funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 27th, from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia.

The suspect in the robbery case connected to Prince's death has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide.

