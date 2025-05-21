Lewisburg gas station clerk fatally shot during robbery, leaving community heartbroken

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — The small community in Marshall County is shocked after an act of violence took the life of a well-known gas station clerk.

A robbery turned murder happened Monday night inside the Marathon gas station on Mooresville Highway in Lewisburg. Authorities have already made an arrest in the case.

Crime scene tape isn't something many people in Lewisburg say they are accustomed to.

"It's a small town but a good town," said Connie Wiser.

That's why this tragedy has hit so hard—especially because the victim, Paresh Patel, was someone regular customers say was a stand-up guy.

"Always a smile on his face. Always cheerful. Just a great guy," said a customer.

Monday night, Patel, who everyone knew as Prince, was working a late shift behind the counter at the Marathon gas station when a man walked in.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the counter, pretending to make a purchase and then pulling a gun.

Startled, Prince throws his hands in the air and begins handing over money from the register.

Then, he's shot.

"He's such a good guy. It's so sad. It's not right you know," said Ryan McDaniel.

The shooter leaves the frame only to return to shoot Prince again, while he's on the ground.

He didn't survive.

"I seen the video the guy is ruthless it was rough," said McDaniel.

McDaniel has been coming to this gas station for 10 years.

"You go to the park and take your kids the park you always hit up the gas station. Come in and be like hey how's it going man. He was such a good guy," said McDaniel.

And just about anyone in Lewisburg would say the same.

"He would always save my favorite snacks for me," said Noble Emery.

They're heartbroken because of the loss, but also knowing he leaves behind a wife and child.

"Thoughts and prayers to his family and his little girl," said McDaniel.

These customers feel like this dark cloud of grief won't go away anytime soon.

"It's definitely going to impact the whole community of Lewisburg," said McDaniel.

But they're thankful for the swift action from law enforcement because David Hamilton, the suspected shooter, has been taken into custody.

"I'm glad they caught the guy that did it. This guy here deserves justice," said Wiser.

The TBI is assisting the Lewisburg Police with this investigation. Hamilton is charged with criminal homicide. Additional charges are expected.

A vigil for Prince is planned for Thursday at the gas station starting at 7:30pm.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.