LGBTQ groups defend students after Williamson County parent group shares video of a Pride club

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Pride club at Independence High School is receiving support from LGBTQ organizations after a video was posted online that showed students faces.

Moms For Liberty Williamson County shared the video of the high school students in a homecoming parade. They claim students of the same sex kissed on a Pride float in front of younger students.

The conservative parent group believes Williamson County Schools needs to get involved.

"I think at the end of the day parents have to know what's going on at their schools," said Brett Craig, a supporter of Moms For Liberty.

Craig recently moved to Williamson County. His two children are not enrolled in public schools.

"Moms for Liberty would like to avoid bringing politics and radical gender ideology into the school," Craig said.

Franklin Pride and PFLAG (Parents, Friends of Lesbians and Gays) got involved in this debate when the posts were put up. They do not believe this is a school board matter.

"We're way off course, way off-topic," said Ginny Bailey, president of PFLAG. "I thought we were talking about the school calendar? And do we have enough textbooks in this school?"

They are also concerned about student safety.

"It showed the young people on the float and it could possibly identify them. We're worried they could be targeted," said Bailey.

Robert McNamara with Franklin Pride said this debate takes away from the real work that could be happening within Williamson County Schools.

"People are just trying to be themselves," said McNamara. "We've been down this road 100 times, so I think it's a waste of time, waste of taxpayer time really and energy and resources."

In a statement from Williamson County Schools, a district spokesperson said they don't judge which student-led clubs can or can not participate in an event. It is all or none.