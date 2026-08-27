‘Like a member of my family is gone’: Why grieving Dolly Parton feels so personal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The constant stream of tributes, videos and headlines on social media can make it harder for some people to process the loss of an icon like Dolly Parton.

Fans across generations are mourning Parton, with some describing a deep, personal sense of loss despite never having met her. A Middle Tennessee psychology professor said those feelings are real and can be intensified by the seemingly endless reminders of her death online.

Jodie James, a Dolly fan, described the loss in deeply personal terms.

"Like a member of my family is gone. Piece of my heart gone because of her music and contributions to everything and the joy she brought to so many people," James said.

Parton's impact crossed backgrounds and generations. For some fans, her music and personality became connected to memories and different periods of their own lives.

James Loveless, an associate professor of psychology at Middle Tennessee State University, said those connections can make the death of a public figure feel personal.

He said social media can add another layer to that grief because people are repeatedly exposed to posts, videos and headlines about the loss.

"Now you can turn on your phone at any given point in time, and you're being shown some headline, some trending thing. It's almost inescapable," Loveless said.

Loveless said part of what makes grief difficult is the sense of finality that comes with a loss.

"When we lose people or lose access to things that we were otherwise pretty attached to for whatever reason, we lament the loss of that because it means looking forward, we're not going to necessarily have that in our lives," Loveless said.

Parton's music, charitable work and impact will remain, but Loveless said fans may also be processing the realization that there will not be anything new from her.

For people who feel overwhelmed by the constant reminders, Loveless recommends giving yourself permission to step away from social media.

"What would be beneficial in the beginning stages is taking a break and giving yourself permission to not focus on your grief, and you're not really given the opportunity to do that in those online spaces unless you're good at putting it away," Loveless explained.

Loveless said grief is normal and can be healthy. Over time, he said, grief can also become an opportunity to reflect on what someone contributed to your life and how you can carry that influence forward.

"This is what this person added to my life, and this is what I'm going to do moving forward to be like that. Because they're worthy of that, and their legacy is that," Loveless said.

For people who find their sadness is prolonged, overwhelming or interfering with their daily lives, Loveless said reaching out to a mental health professional, such as a counselor or psychologist, can help.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.