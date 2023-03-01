Like mother, like daughter. They're both law enforcement officers and now working for the same department

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new face at the Murfreesboro Police Department is a familiar face. She's the daughter of a detective.

Officer Kara Treadway and Detective Julie Cox are the first mother and daughter to work together on the force.

"I'm glad I was able to be a good example and a good role model... and not only as a mom, but as a female in this line of work," said Det. Cox.

Treadway is a few weeks into the job at her mom's department. She admits she never realized all the risks, dangers and sacrifices of her mom's job until doing the training herself.

"I was very shocked, but also very grateful. She kind of just told us certain parts because of the severity of it," said Ofc. Treadway.

Detective Cox said she is proud her daughter is following in her footsteps, but she was hesitant of her daughter taking on a dangerous job.

"As a parent, to see your child go through what you've been through and know the things they're going experience and they're going to have to deal with and overcome that is difficult," said Det. Cox.

At her Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy graduation, Detective Cox presented her daughter's basic training certificate. She wants her daughter to know she has her full support.

"She's got this. She's capable. She's strong. She's determined, and I have every bit of faith in her," said Det. Cox.

While her mother is a detective in the criminal investigations division, Ofc. Treadway is interested in joining the K-9 unit or SWAT.