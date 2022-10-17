Watch Now
Live show on Broadway set to help those in Fort Myers recovering from Hurricane Ian

The doors are set to open at 6 p.m. According to Whiskey Row's Instagram, there will be some tickets available at the door.
Posted at 8:06 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A sold-out show in Nashville is set to help people down south after Hurricane Ian.

The Fort Myers Beach Relief concert is at Whiskey Row Monday night. The doors are set to open at 6 p.m. According to Whiskey Row's Instagram, online tickets are sold out, but there will be some tickets available at the door.

The donations benefit Fort Myers Beach Women's Club.

"The​ mission of the Woman’s Club is to support educational and recreational activities for nonprofit and charitable organizations operating with the greater Fort Myers Beach community," the nonprofit's site said.

You can make a donation online if you are unable to attend. A QR code is attached in the post below.

