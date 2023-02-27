Living museum at Ezell-Harding Christian School brings Black history figures to life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — History is coming alive for Black History Month in Antioch at Ezell-Harding Christian School.

Students dressed up as iconic figures from history, bringing their stories to life at the fourth-annual "living museum."

"They had to research their person that was assigned to them, write a paper and then consolidate that paper into an elevator pitch about this famous African American," said Lower School Principal Charity Vinson. "Here at Ezel Harding, we're very diverse. As part of that diversity, we learn from each other. So it's very important for us as the educators to make sure that students learn about our history — African American history — but also they learn from each other."

Participants were dressed in a variety of characters like Diane Nash, Rosa Parks, Simone Biles, Amanda Gorman, Black Panther and even as Vinson.

"This is my fifth year [with the school], it's my last year. But I am the first African American principal of this school. So this means so much to me to be honored in this way. I'm truly honored," Vinson said.