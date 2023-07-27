Living on a prayer: This Manchester food pantry is running low on food. Here's how you can help.

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Families across Middle Tennessee struggle to put food on the table. It's why many of them turn to food pantries for assistance, and that is no different in Manchester.

An influx of those needing help at The Storehouse Food Pantry has meant a quandary: low inventory to sustain its operation. Despite the challenges, the committed volunteers at food pantry continue to give back to the community of 12,000, supporting on average 250 families each week in Manchester and the surrounding counties. Their setup is a no questions asked situation.

"It feeds God's people, and to do that, we don’t need to ask because our community — plus communities around us — are struggling every day because of the effects of COVID, the economy and inflation. We’re struggling in this community," said Laurie Campbell, vice president of The Storehouse Food Pantry.

The Storehouse Food Pantry operates with the mission to fulfill the directive of Jesus to "feed his people." Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., they distribute free food to those who seek their support.

Lately, Campbell has noticed the dwindling supplies and the urgent need for more donations. The economic inflation and other factors have contributed to this challenging situation, leaving them in a week-to-week predicament, she said.

Despite the uncertainty, Campbell and her team remain positive, drawing strength from their faith. They believe that with prayer and trust, the much-needed donations will come in, ensuring they can continue their impactful work.

Her belief in a higher power keeps her going, knowing that they are making a tangible difference in the lives of the community members they serve.

The Storehouse Food Pantry does get some donations from local grocery stores and the Second Harvest Food Bank.

If you would like to donate food to the pantry, call Laurie at (931)-235-1746.