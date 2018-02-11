Local Business Owner At Wit's End After Flooding

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 11:43PM CST expiring February 12 at 2:24AM CST in effect for: Harlan
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 11:43PM CST expiring February 12 at 12:07PM CST in effect for: Owsley
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 11:43PM CST expiring February 13 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lee
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 11:43PM CST expiring February 14 at 2:28AM CST in effect for: Estill
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 11:28PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:37AM CST in effect for: Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 11:25PM CST expiring February 12 at 7:50PM CST in effect for: Grainger, Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 11:25PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:52PM CST in effect for: Claiborne, Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 11:25PM CST expiring February 11 at 9:38PM CST in effect for: Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 11:25PM CST expiring February 12 at 9:00PM CST in effect for: Bledsoe, Marion, Sequatchie
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 11:25PM CST expiring February 13 at 4:30PM CST in effect for: Claiborne, Grainger, Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 11:11PM CST expiring February 11 at 7:30PM CST in effect for: Lawrence
Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 10:50PM CST expiring February 11 at 2:00AM CST in effect for: Bedford, Coffee, Grundy, Marshall, Van Buren, Warren
Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 10:23PM CST expiring February 11 at 1:30AM CST in effect for: Cannon, Cumberland, DeKalb, Fentress, Overton, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, White, Wilson
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 10:13PM CST expiring February 11 at 11:08PM CST in effect for: Hamilton
Areal Flood Warning issued February 10 at 9:52PM CST expiring February 11 at 3:45AM CST in effect for: Anderson, Bledsoe, Campbell, Claiborne, Hancock, Morgan, Roane, Scott, Union
Areal Flood Watch issued February 10 at 9:49PM CST expiring February 11 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Franklin, Lincoln, Moore
Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 9:48PM CST expiring February 11 at 4:30AM CST in effect for: Clay, Jackson, Laurel, Owsley, Pulaski, Rockcastle
Areal Flood Watch issued February 10 at 9:48PM CST expiring February 11 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson, Wilson
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 9:43PM CST expiring February 11 at 9:43AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 10 at 9:37PM CST expiring February 11 at 2:00PM CST in effect for: Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, McCreary, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne, Whitley, Wolfe
Areal Flood Warning issued February 10 at 9:37PM CST expiring February 11 at 4:15AM CST in effect for: Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel, McCreary, Whitley
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 9:29PM CST expiring February 14 at 8:27PM CST in effect for: Whitley
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 9:29PM CST expiring February 12 at 3:38PM CST in effect for: Bell
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 9:29PM CST expiring February 13 at 5:04AM CST in effect for: Knox
Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 9:28PM CST expiring February 11 at 3:30AM CST in effect for: Pulaski, Wayne
Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 9:21PM CST expiring February 11 at 12:45AM CST in effect for: Clay, Fentress, Jackson, Overton, Pickett, Smith
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 9:20PM CST expiring February 12 at 2:24AM CST in effect for: Harlan
Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 9:20PM CST expiring February 11 at 12:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson, Macon, Robertson, Sumner, Trousdale, Wilson
Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 9:20PM CST expiring February 11 at 1:15AM CST in effect for: Carter, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, Washington
Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 9:20PM CST expiring February 11 at 12:30AM CST in effect for: Cheatham, Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Maury, Perry, Wayne, Williamson
Areal Flood Warning issued February 10 at 9:12PM CST expiring February 11 at 12:15AM CST in effect for: Rhea
Areal Flood Warning issued February 10 at 9:07PM CST expiring February 11 at 4:00AM CST in effect for: Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Perry, Pike
Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 9:03PM CST expiring February 11 at 1:00AM CST in effect for: Bledsoe, Bradley, Hamilton, McMinn, Marion, Meigs, Monroe, Polk, Sequatchie
Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 8:41PM CST expiring February 11 at 12:45AM CST in effect for: Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Claiborne, Hancock, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, Roane, Scott, Sevier, Union
Areal Flood Warning issued February 10 at 8:38PM CST expiring February 11 at 2:30AM CST in effect for: Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Magoffin, Perry, Pike
Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 8:35PM CST expiring February 11 at 2:30AM CST in effect for: Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, Pike
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:59PM CST expiring February 11 at 8:00PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 7:57PM CST expiring February 14 at 3:49PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 7:54PM CST expiring February 14 at 7:52PM CST in effect for: Letcher
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 7:50PM CST expiring February 14 at 7:47PM CST in effect for: Clay
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:39PM CST expiring February 14 at 7:38AM CST in effect for: Hickman
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 7:35PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:28AM CST in effect for: Giles
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:33PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:23AM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 7:15PM CST expiring February 12 at 2:07AM CST in effect for: Montgomery
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:10PM CST expiring February 15 at 10:47PM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 7:09PM CST expiring February 12 at 7:07AM CST in effect for: Cheatham
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 7:09PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:49AM CST in effect for: Davidson, Williamson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 10 at 7:08PM CST expiring February 11 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 6:15PM CST expiring February 14 at 6:11PM CST in effect for: Harlan
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 4:10PM CST expiring February 12 at 4:09AM CST in effect for: Lawrence
Areal Flood Watch issued February 10 at 2:33PM CST expiring February 11 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Allen, Barren, Boyle, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Garrard, Green, Hart, Lincoln, Logan, Madison, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Simpson, Taylor, Warren
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 2:13PM CST expiring February 12 at 2:12AM CST in effect for: Montgomery, Robertson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 10 at 2:04PM CST expiring February 11 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Anderson, Bledsoe, Blount, Bradley, Campbell, Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hamilton, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Loudon, McMinn, Marion, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Polk, Rhea, Roane, Scott, Sequatchie, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi, Union, Washington
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 1:41PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:40AM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 1:36PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:33AM CST in effect for: Hickman
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 1:36PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:33AM CST in effect for: Maury
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 9:18AM CST expiring February 11 at 9:17AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 12 at 2:16PM CST in effect for: Owsley
Areal Flood Watch issued February 9 at 6:57PM CST expiring February 11 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Boyd, Carter, Greenup
Areal Flood Watch issued February 9 at 6:57PM CST expiring February 11 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Lawrence
Lately, his parking lot has looked more like a small lake. He doesn't have a place to move his trailers.
"I can't rent none of these trailers because everything's under water!" Phillips said.
He said the basement of their business has thousands of dollars worth of ruined inventory.
"I would say the water right now is about 18 to 20 inches and it has been up to 32 inches in the basement," Phillips said.
He's been in this spot since the 1980's, so he's not sure why this new issue has been happening.
Fabric Road was closed due to the flooding issue Saturday afternoon. A home across the street was also damaged by flood water.
"They put a floor in it. Put new carpet in it bought five months ago. Two days later, rain got it again! So she's living with her husband's sister," Phillips said.
According to a map, these properties aren't near a flood plain.
"It's water from the culvert stopped up over there where the culvert rusted and fell in," Phillips said.
We have reached out to TDOT and Dickson Public Works to see if they're looking into any flood-related issues in that area.
Phillips has hoped someone will investigate and fix the problem.
"It happens every time it rains, and I've talked to everybody I can. State won't even call me back," Phillips said. "The city said it's not their responsibility! And the insurance company said it's not their responsibility because it's not flood insurance. Can't get flood insurance."
So in the meantime, he wants the Dickson community to know he's still open.
"I was planning on selling out in the spring, but right now, there ain't no selling. Ain't nobody going to buy this lake," Phillips said.