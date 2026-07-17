Local children's theater group finally gets permanent home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This October, a performing arts group will finally have a place to call their own.

The Theater Bug, a Tennessee nonprofit that allows kids to dive deep into their love of performing arts, will open a new children's theater later this year in West Nashville.

Founder and managing artistic director Cori Anne Laemmel said they've performed at various venues around town for years, and this will be their first permanent home since 2019.

"It really is the absolute epitome of growth in this program," she said. "The idea that their history, you know, writing their names on the dressing room walls or whatever that looks like...that they'll get to come back and visit that as they grow too. It makes me want to cry, I'm so excited!"

"I think it's time because we have been waiting for this for a long time," added actress Elle Wesley, who explained it will be a game-changer for The Theater Bug just like the nonprofit was for her.

"Of course. There's no doubt about it. I would not be the person I am today without the Theater Bug," she concluded.

The new space is under construction and will open sometime in October.

In the meantime, their current original performance being brought to life, Showmance, kicks off late July into August.

You can learn how to get tickets to the show, find out how to be a sponsor, or get involved in other ways on The Theater Bug website.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.