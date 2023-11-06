Local church celebrates 125 years in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is an ever changing city, but some things have stood the test of time.

One church is about to celebrate a 125 year anniversary. St. Andrew's Presbyterian originally used to be near the state capitol, but later moved near Tennessee State University.

It sits on TS Jackson Avenue, a road that was renamed at the Church's centennial after their founding pastor: Terry Spencer Jackson.

The church is now taken care of by a man who grew up in the church, Pastor Leonard E. Jordan.

On November 12, the pews will fill up for the special anniversary.

"I'm looking forward to celebrating 125 year.s I'm looking forward to as I celebrate that looking back on the past seeing all of the members standing around these walls being proud of what they have accomplished and how we continue to carry on and to serve this community," Pastor Jordan said.

You can hear from members who have been a part of the church for decades in the video above.