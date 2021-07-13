Local COVID-19 positive participants needed for treatment study

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Local researchers are enrolling people with COVID-19 into a study to help find the most viable treatment options.

There's still dozens of people hospitalized with COVID locally. Around 42% of Tennesseans have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. Dr. Aaron Milstone said, "I think here in Tennessee, we know that our vaccine rates are low."

Dr. Aaron Milstone said that's why it's imperative that doctors have treatment options at their fingertips. He's contributing to the national trial. "I think the best way to think about COVID is we’re still in the era of Columbus. And what that means is, while we know a lot of information about the infection, we really are still in the dark with so much," Milstone said.

Participants are given an oral drug, a drug that's inhaled, or monoclonal antibodies. "In fact when President Trump became sick with COVID, one of the turning points was when he received a monoclonal antibody,” Milstone said. “And that completely turned around his illness."

They're looking for 350 people in the area who've tested positive for COVID-19 and have at least one symptom. They're also in need of minority participants. "What we’re doing is taking people who’ve had COVID within the last 10 days and giving them medication to see if we can prevent them from getting worse," Milstone said.

They're accepting people who haven't been vaccinated, as well as breakthrough cases. Milstone said. "I think COVID is going to wax and wane. I think COVID’s going to be here for a long time to come."

Dr. Milstone said participants will be compensated. If you want to be a part of the ACTIV-2 clinical trial, go here to enroll. If you sign up on the website, you will get treatment at Vanderbilt University Medical Center or the Clinical Trial Center of Middle Tennessee in Franklin

Milstone said, "The greatest discoveries of mankind come out of clinical trials."