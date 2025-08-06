Local DJ fulfills dream of playing for the Titans, one hit at a time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While the Titans continue to sweat it out at training camp, the players have at least one thing to look forward to each day.

Jalen Anderson — aka DJ Rio — is the Tennessee Titans appointed music provider. Armed with two turntables and a computer containing an endless amount of songs, Rio provides a bit of entertainment for the coaches and players at each practice.

For Rio, who grew up in Chapel Hill, Tennessee, this gig is a dream come true.

"I remember going to games and thinking, 'Man, I'd love to be on the field.' Then, as I got older and started DJ-ing, I remember looking up and just thinking, 'Man, I'd love to be playing music for them one day,'" said Anderson. "I'm happy to be here, playing music — even just being here at the training camp, it's cool to watch everything go on."

After years of playing bars in clubs all over Middle Tennessee, Anderson says a chance phone call helped him land his big break with the Titans.

"I was on vacation; basically, I got a call — that was maybe 4 years ago or 3 years ago, and we're here now. Time flies," recalled Anderson.

For NFL players, after a while, training camp can become a bit monotonous, but the Titans say having DJ Rio around spinning their favorite tunes makes the grind a little easier.

"You know, it brings a lot of energy to practice — just to hear the kind of music that we listen to while we practice, it kind of gets you in a vibe," said Titans cornerback Jarvis Brownlee, Jr.

"He's spinning, playing the type of tunes that we all know and we like to hear...that's good to hear and to have him at practice. I'm sure all the fans love it as well," added Titans star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

"It's an awesome feeling, you know, feeling like I'm a small part in helping them get hype — I hope it leads to better practices and things like that," said Anderson.

