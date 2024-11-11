Watch Now
Local Girl Scouts troop visits NewsChannel5!

Girl Scouts visiting station_frame_2083.jpeg
WTVF
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The NewsChannel 5 Station had some very special visitors Sunday afternoon!

Middle Tennessee Girl Scouts Troop 1193 out of Murfreesboro took a tour around the newsroom and the studio.

NewsChannel 5's Katie Melvin let them try their hand at the green screen, and our sports team talked them through their day-to-day.

Girl Scouts is all about getting out in their community and learning something new.

"We learned a lot about like the process and the behind the scenes of what happens, and how it's important," said one Girl Scout, Annika Oslund.

"I really liked how they helped us come here, and we learn about different jobs, and it'll probably help my career a lot in the future," added her friend Veronika Duchacek.

Thanks for the visit!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.

