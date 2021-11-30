Local kid designs cookie tin for Vanderbilt's children hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 9-year-old designed a cookie tin for Christie Cookies, and the proceeds go to a good cause.

For third grader Abel Gannon, white chocolate macadamia nut is his favorite.

“He decided that a few months ago — important life decision,” his mom Bekah Gannon said.

Abel Gannon was gifted free cookies because he designed the gingerbread tin to benefit the children's hospital at Vanderbilt. His mom said he was in the NICU at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt for eight days when he was a baby.

"We are just so thankful for Abel to get to have this opportunity," his mom said. "We had so much fun creating this design, and it’s just a really cool way, kind of a full circle moment from his time being in the hospital as a baby to now he’s 9-years-old, healthy, and can give back."

Gannon said she might have an artist on her hands.

"I’m really proud of him. He doodles all the time, so this was a natural easy thing for him," she said.

Abel also got surprised with tickets to the Nashville Predator's game. His design will be unveiled in a presentation at the game too.

"There’s really nothing more important you could give to," Gannon said. "If you’ve ever been a parent who's had a sick child, you know that there’s nothing more important than your child being healthy,"

As a bonus, he even got some cookies with his name on them.

Cookie lovers can purchase a tin of cookies for a cause online, or go to the 12South or Germantown location.