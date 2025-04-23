Adventures in Iceland: The Flea Market is the perfect place to shop

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND — From waterfalls to the black sand beaches, Iceland is now one of the newest non-stop international flights from Nashville International Airport.

We were lucky to be invited on the inaugural Icelandair flight.

And while we explored so much of the beautiful and diverse landscape during our Adventures in Iceland, we also did some shopping at the country's oldest and largest flea market.

On any given weekend, tourists wander through a maze of goods in the heart of Reykjavik, showing off Icelandic culture and craft. Handmade wool sweaters abound, but one particular item caught my eye.

"I wanted to make a sheep wearing a sweater because I think it’s kinda funny," said Mariana Hernandez. She came to Iceland for love but found a second love with needle felting.

"You are supposed to knit – everyone knits in Iceland, but I wasn’t so good at it," Mariana said.

Her creations capture Iceland's landscapes and animals. Crafted in a texture so many are familiar with, but with a twist.

Watching in awe can work up an appetite, but we didn't have to go far to find some food.

"Here we have dry fish, which here in Iceland it’s like our favorite candy," said our new friend, Gua, who was more than happy to help, offering a sampling of some of Iceland's most treasured tastes.

"We have horse meat here. The very old Icelandic way of making food," Gua told us.

Of course, no market is complete without some homemade treats.

"Healthy and not healthy, there is a fine line between healthy for the soul, bad for the body."

Tomas was not all sweet, offering up an Icelandic tradition: fermented shark. "I look at it like a delicacy," he told us.

An acquired taste for sure, and perhaps the perfect inspiration to wrap up this exploration.

Have you visited Iceland? If so, what was your favorite part? I'd love to hear from you. You can email me at Carrie.Sharp@newschannel5.com.