Adventures in Iceland: Volcano threatens beloved Blue Lagoon

GRINDAVIK, ICELAND — Iceland has thousands of incredible things to see and do, but nothing compares to the Blue Lagoon. The Blue Lagoon attracts more than a million visitors a year.

The Blue Lagoon is situated in the small town of Grindavik in the southwest part of the country but it's like stepping onto another planet. The town is made up entirely of volcanic rock - some of it just a few weeks old.

On April 1, both the town and the lagoon had to be evacuated because of a nearby volcanic eruption. The eruption is the latest in a series of eruptions on the Reykjanes Peninsula since 2021. This one occurred along a crater known as Sundhnuk - just outside of Grindavik.

Marco di Marco/AP An areal view of the volcanic eruption near the town of Grindavik, on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco di Marco)

Iceland is one of the most active volcanic regions in the world.

In late 2023, more than 4,000 people in Grindavik were ordered to evacuate because scientists feared the volcano was on the verge of eruption. It began erupting in December and continued into the new year. Three homes were lost in January 2024 when the lava breached a man-made levee meant to protect the town and the popular lagoon. That eruption created a mile-long crater that has erupted off and on for the last couple of years.

The town remains largely abandoned but the Blue Lagoon has reopened and the levee has been rebuilt.

