Cashier facing $46,000 Social Security debt gets relief as NewsChannel5 story airs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jerry Dye, a cashier who was hit with a $46,000 Social Security overpayment bill after working extra hours to support his family when his wife lost her job, is getting back on track.

Dye receives disability benefits for diabetic neuropathy in his legs. Earlier this year, Social Security began withholding $1,148 from his $2,093 monthly check to recover the $46,468.50 it said he had overpaid. A notice said the deduction would continue through September 2029.

"The last few months have been such a whirlwind," Dye said.

The debt was so high, he feared his family could lose their home.

"I did what I thought I had to do to survive," Dye said.

But the day after the story aired, Dye says Social Security got back to him, agreeing to review the overpayment. He says they also agreed to limit any future deductions from his check to $100 a month — though the timing may have been a coincidence.

"Well, fortunately, things have changed, and it's changed for the better," Dye said.

The Dyes were late on their May rent, which led to an eviction order. They have since paid their balance in full and are now up to date.

"I think at this point we have done what we have set out to do with getting the word out, and I think it played such a huge part in where I'm at right now," Dye said.

If you are in a situation and you do not agree with an overpayment amount or believe you were not overpaid, you should file an appeal with Social Security as soon as possible to avoid any changes to your check.

Do you think Hannah can help you? Start by emailing hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.