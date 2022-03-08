What's the deal with Middle Tennessee's real estate market?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A big story happening across the country right now is all about real estate. When looking back at the history of the market in the area there is a notable difference when it comes to price and inventory.

The Greater Nashville REALTORS post monthly market data describing the circumstances going back to 2018.

When looking at inventory, there is a stark difference when comparing January 2018 and January 2022.

In January 2018, the inventory was at 5,565 for residential. Fast forward to January 2022 and it dropped down to 2,124.

The drop is not from less houses being produced, but rather demand.

"Not only with people, local people, wanting to move from apartments to homes, but also regional people moving maybe from Atlanta or Knoxville, moving to Nashville for jobs," President Greater Nashville REALTORS Steve Jolly said.

When it comes to average home prices over the years that does the opposite as inventory with the numbers jumping up over the years.

January 2018: $281,500

January 2020: $305,950

January 2022: $425,000

“It's strictly competition based. You know, there's more people for every home that hits the market, there may be 10 or 20 people that want to purchase that home. And so, with that many people wanting to buy it, that's what naturally drives the prices up," Jolly said.

Jolly said another reason we have seen the price hikes over the years is from people moving from more expensive areas, think of LA or Chicago. They have more cash from selling their place.

"The increase in price was really the most shocking thing that we saw in the last year because really that's unsustainable and it's not healthy for the long term growth of Nashville," Jolly said.

When it comes to price do not expect them to get cheaper, Jolly said Nashville's market history has been a steady rise.

"I don't expect prices to decline in Nashville anytime soon. However, I do expect the rate of appreciation to slow down," Jolly said.

