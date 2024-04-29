Local runner cites issues with water stations at the St. Jude Rock n' Roll Marathon in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A local runner says the St. Jude Rock N' Roll Marathon may have made some serious errors in this year's race, regarding water stations.

Victoria Landi, who has raced in the marathon ten times and at dozens of marathons across the country, says she noticed while running Saturday, that the course didn't have enough tables and available cups at the designated water stations. "I’ve done this race about 10 times, and I’ve never seen the issues at this race as I did with the water," she said. "I’m a runner who’s cautious of my time, and I kind of looked and I was waiting at some stations for 30 seconds to get a cup of water."

The problem with that is — a lot of competitive runners may decide to just skip hydration altogether to keep their pace, which can be horrible for a runner's health. "If they’re really trying to go for a personal record, they’re not going to stop, they’re going to keep running," Landi said.

She also had problems with the electrolytes the race provided. She says race organizers provided different brands than what they posted online, even though many marathoners train with the brands that are being provided in order to be prepared. "A lot of runners will say, you’re never supposed to try something new on race day. If a runner’s coming through and they see a different type of electrolyte, they’re also probably not going to try it out," she said.

It's unclear if any of these problems had anything to do with the death of a local runner, Joey Fecci, who collapsed in the final miles of the race and later died at the hospital. Either way, Victoria thinks race organizers should make adjustments for next year. "You can’t mess up the water. Water is so important," she said.

So far, a spokesperson for Rock n' Roll Marathon has not replied to our questions about the water stops.