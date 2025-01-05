Local ski shops get busy for peak ski season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Neptune Diving and Ski in West Nashville is welcoming a whole lot of customers for this year's ski season.
"Oh yeah, it's ridiculous, it's just...happy New Year!" laughed the co-owner of the shop, Kris Salisbury.
From ski rentals and boot fittings to clothing sales, Salisbury says the business is nonstop from Thanksgiving to Spring Break.
"So we do about 85% of our business during the winter...believe it or not, those four months," she explained.
"For sure, I think Martin Luther King weekend, President's Weekend, are big ski weeks," said Claire Martin, a customer getting boots fitted for an upcoming trip.
On the off-season, Neptune is a dive shop, but it's in the wintertime when sales, and spirits, are highest.
"Now's the time before the inventory gets low, if you're buying equipment or clothing or something of that nature!" laughed Salisbury. "Just gotta be a little patient on Saturday!"
The National Ski Areas Association reports over 60 million people hit the slopes during the 2023 to 2024 season — the fifth busiest winter on record.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.
This story by Aaron Cantrell reminds me of my first school in Dyersburg, TN. I was a student at Bruce School from Kindergarten to second grade until the school system was integrated. My parents graduated from this K-12 school in 1960 in one of the city's African American communities. After sitting empty for several years, part of the school was demolished while the rest was renovated and now serves as a community center for the Bruce community in Dyersburg. A local pastor is now trying to do something similar in the Cemetery community in Rutherford Co.
-Lelan Statom