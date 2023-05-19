Looking for something fun to attend this weekend? Head to the Special Olympics Tennessee State Summer Games!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Another exciting weekend in Nashville, as the Special Olympics Tennessee State Summer Games kick off Friday.

The games begin downtown in the heart of Music City.

A bunch of different law enforcement agencies from Tennessee will start things off at First and Broadway for a law enforcement torch run. The run begins at 3:00 p.m. and will continue to Lipscomb University.

The games will be at Lipscomb University, Lipscomb Academy and the Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex.

In total, there are going to be six different Special Olympic sports with hundreds of athletes participating. According to a release, they are hitting pre-pandemic numbers in terms of athletes.

"Opening Ceremonies for State Summer Games will take place Friday, May 19 from 6:45 to 8:30 PM at Allen Arena on the Lipscomb University campus. The event will feature a processional of participating athletes, Athlete and Coach of the Year Awards and an encouragement speech from Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel," the organization said in a release.

The big day for the games is Saturday with participants competing in powerlifting, aquatics, track and field, volleyball, tennis and bocce.

The games will start at 8:00 a.m. Saturday and will wrap up with a victory celebration starting at 6:30 p.m.

The games are open to all to attend.