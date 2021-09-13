Loretta Lynn and friends benefit concert for Humphreys County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country stars are doing what they can to help out Humphreys County after the recent deadly flood.

Monday night, September 13th, at 7 p.m. Loretta Lynn's "Hometown Rising" benefit concert will take place at the Grand Ole Opry House.

The recent Humphreys County flood killed 20 people and damaged several homes.

Loretta Lynn is working with Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and more for the benefit concert.

Lynn's ranch suffered damage in the floods, but the family also lost a beloved friend.

Longtime ranch foreman Wayne Spears was one of the victim, having been swept away in the flood waters.

All the money will be sent to the United Way of Humphreys County.

The concert is sold out but you can watch the live stream from the Grand Ole Opry House.

If you want to donate, click here or text TNFLOODRELIEF to 44321.