‘Love like Dolly’: Tennesseans leave messages for Dolly Parton’s family in funeral home remembrance book

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Harpeth Hills Funeral Home has opened a public remembrance book where fans can share memories, messages of love and condolences following the death of Dolly Parton.

The book is available Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for the next 30 days, and at their sister funeral homes. After that, Harpeth Hills says it will be presented to the Parton and Dean families as a lasting expression of love and sympathy from people across Tennessee and beyond.

Thomas Rash, manager of Harpeth Hills Funeral Home, described what visitors can expect when they stop by.

"We have a community registration book, so you can come in, sign your name, and a condolence box where you can come in, write something here or bring something you already written," Rash said.

For many fans, the opportunity to pay their respects in person carried deep personal meaning.

"She was the funniest, most giving, beautiful — like, that woman, I love her. I feel like she's family, you know," fan Lyndsey Stampfly said.

Stampfly shared the message she wrote in the book.

"I said, 'Oh golly, Miss Dolly, how the world will miss you. You've been a beautiful beam of light throughout your career and an inspiration for all women, especially the hillbilly kind,'" Stampfly said.

Fan Melissa Dissler reflected on what made Parton so universally beloved.

"She had a lot of empathy. She could just push that feeling, you can project so well, you felt it," Dissler said.

Dissler also shared the tribute she left in the book.

"Right now, many of us feel like the little girl in Me and Little Andy. But instead of knocking at the door asking for candy or food, Little Andy, we're knocking on heaven's door asking for you," Dissler said.

Rash, who said he has lived in Tennessee since the age of 5, spoke to the personal connection so many in the state feel toward Parton.

"Living in Tennessee since the age of 5, I feel like I grew up trying to scratch my nails like Dolly or be like Dolly, act like Dolly and, most importantly, love like Dolly," Rash said.

Dissler offered a final farewell to the country music legend.

"Fly high. Your light will shine forever," Dissler said.

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