Loved ones breathing a sigh of relief after an arrest is made in Nashville murder case

After five years, the loved ones of Frazier Lumpkins are breathing a sigh of relief thanks to an arrest in his murder case.

The 66-year-old was gunned down in an alley in North Nashville back in 2018. Detectives have spent all these years trying to locate a suspect

Lumpkins's ex-wife Connie Wilson has been reflecting on his murder all these years. It's tough for her.

"He didn’t have to die because of that he didn’t. I’m going to be his voice from the beginning to the end and I mean that.”

Lumpkins and Wilson weren’t together when he was shot and killed in an alley near the 1700 block of 23rd Avenue North in 2018, but she always stayed in contact with him.

"Anybody that I married or been in a relationship I still love them. I do," Wilson said.

Connie admits Lumpkins who many knew by his nickname Satch, was battling a lot of personal problems at the time of his murder. Alcohol and substance abuse led to him being homeless, she says.

Wilson never could understand who or why someone would murder him.

After five years, detectives got a break in the case when they arrested 26-year-old Tijuan Vaughn. Police say Vaughn shot and killed Satch during an argument.

“I can forgive him but I won’t ever forget," Wilson said.

Connie wants to continue being a voice for Satch because she knows this arrest is the beginning of a long journey to justice.

"If I have to travel to go to that boy's parole hearing for killing him, I’m going to make sure that I be there. I don’t care how far it is because I want him to do the max," Wilson said.

Vaughn was brought to Nashville from Kentucky where he was being held for an unrelated crime.

He's charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a 150-thousand dollar bond.

Vaughn will be back in court in November.

