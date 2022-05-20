Loved ones hold vigil for victim of shooting following Riverdale graduation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Loved ones held a vigil for 18-year-old Hasani Gant, who graduated from Riverdale High School just last year.

He was killed in a shooting that happened after Riverdale's graduation ceremony on Wednesday outside Murphy Center on MTSU's campus.

Those who knew him say, with the nickname "Sunny," he shined everywhere.

"He shined a light into darkness," said David Cowan, assistant principal at Riverdale High School. "Right now, there's a lot of darkness, and everybody here, you all have a choice to be more darkness, or are y'all going to be that light?"

Folks who gathered for the vigil said Sunny was someone who'd make everyone smile, who'd make everyone laugh. But time and time again Thursday, that word reappeared: a light.

"He was always ready to laugh and joke, he was a prankster," said Natalie Gant, Sunny's mother. "He just had this light."

