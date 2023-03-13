Lt. Gov. Randy McNally: 'Criticism of my social media is fair'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Prior to a Senate floor session Monday, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said the public criticizing his social media was a fair assessment.

McNally said he will be taking a break from social media. This comes after McNally's habits came to light of him commenting on nearly nude photos of a 20-year-old gay man in East Tennessee. Some called McNally a hypocrite in the aftermath for his stances on LGBTQ policies that activists have deemed hurtful, and the story reached national fervor as it attracted the likes of Saturday Night Live and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

"Criticism of my social media activity is fair, and I have taken it to heart," McNally said. "All I ask is that people look at the facts and my actual record. Again, conservative and “anti-gay” are not synonymous. Not generally and certainly not for me. While I realize it may not happen immediately, I am hopeful this examination of my social media activity will conclude and we can soon all get back to ensuring Tennessee remains the best state in the union to live, work and raise a family.”

NewsChannel 5 Investigates interviewed McNally, asking if McNally had a relationship with the man. The lieutenant governor said he did not.

"While I have made some mistakes in my use of social media, the characterization of me and my record as somehow 'anti-gay' is inaccurate," McNally said. "On a personal level, nothing could be further from the truth. I believe every person has value and deserves respect regardless of their orientation. I am 79 years old, and was raised in a time when homosexuality was deeply shameful. And I absolutely still hold traditional Tennessee values dear. But I now have friends and even a relative who is gay. I have worked hard to try and understand this community better, and at the same time, not compromise trying to protect children and my own values. I notably came down from the Speaker’s podium to speak against a bill that would have curtailed gay adoption. I have also supported legislation that would protect children and keep obscenity out of the public sphere. And I support traditional marriage. There is no contradiction here."

McNally has been in the Tennessee legislature for decades and has been in a spot of leadership for the last several years. McNally has not mentioned resigning because of his social media activities. Nearly a month ago, he had a pacemaker put in, leaving him out of the legislature for only a couple of days.

You can read his full statement:

“I have long been active on social media. I have made a point to engage with people not only in posts, but in comments and messages as well. My comments to Franklin McClure and others, which have recently drawn so much attention, are no different. While I see now that I should have been more careful about how my comments and activity would be perceived, my intent was always engagement and encouragement. I apologize for any embarrassment my postings have caused my family, friends and colleagues. For this reason, I will be pausing my social media activity in order to reflect and receive more guidance on the use of social media.

While I have made some mistakes in my use of social media, the characterization of me and my record as somehow “anti-gay” is inaccurate. On a personal level, nothing could be further from the truth. I believe every person has value and deserves respect regardless of their orientation. I am 79 years old, and was raised in a time when homosexuality was deeply shameful. And I absolutely still hold traditional Tennessee values dear. But I now have friends and even a relative who is gay. I have worked hard to try and understand this community better, and at the same time not compromise trying to protect children and my own values. I notably came down from the Speaker’s podium to speak against a bill that would have curtailed gay adoption. I have also supported legislation that would protect children and keep obscenity out of the public sphere. And I support traditional marriage. There is no contradiction here.

I would encourage everyone to look at my record in its totality. It is both thoroughly conservative and compassionate to others. Though I may disagree with specific policies of certain LGBTQ activists, all people are deserving of love and compassion, no matter their race, gender, or any other attribute.

Criticism of my social media activity is fair, and I have taken it to heart. All I ask is that people look at the facts and my actual record. Again, conservative and “anti-gay” are not synonymous. Not generally and certainly not for me. While I realize it may not happen immediately, I am hopeful this examination of my social media activity will conclude and we can soon all get back to ensuring Tennessee remains the best state in the union to live, work and raise a family.”