Lynnville man charged with attempted murder after firing at deputies Thursday

LYNNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Lynnville man is facing a set of attempted murder charges and is also accused of firing a handgun at deputies on Thursday.

In the 1600 block of Fairview Road, Giles County deputies responded to a home for a suspicious man, later identified as 64-year-old William Jones Robins, Jr.. Robins reportedly barricaded himself and fired at deputies as they opened the back door.

One of the deputies was shot in his tactical vest.

Deputies returned fire, but Robins was not struck. He later surrendered to authorities and was charged with four counts of Attempted Murder.