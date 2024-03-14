Man arrested for shooting at homes after 7-year-old nearly hit by bullet

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police said a bullet narrowly missed a little girl after a neighbor began shooting at homes in the dark of night.

The sound of bullets ricocheted through Honeysuckle Drive Tuesday evening before midnight. In one neighbor’s yard, police recovered 28 shell casings.

According to an arrest report, a man was walking around with a rifle shooting at homes. A neighbor who wants to be anonymous for safety reasons says it was scary. "It did go into the wall where the bedroom was."

One bullet pierced siding in a home and barely missed a 7-year-old girl's head. "Grateful to God, I think it’s the mercy of God," the neighbor said. "I’ll just continue to pray, it is what it is, that’s life, it could happen anywhere any time."

Police arrested Charles Benson for charges including reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and public intoxication. He bonded out under the condition he stays away from alcohol."

Sumner County Sheriff's Office Charles Benson

One of the bullets traveled all the way across the intersection to the Liberty Market, but fortunately they were closed. The market's owner told police it will cost around a thousand bucks to fix the damage and glass. "That’s far, and it missed the gas pump so that’s a great thing too."

Another homeowner found a bullet went through their bedroom and another damaged their gutter. Their sense of security—shattered. "Just pray for God’s mercy and protection and live your life," the homeowner said.