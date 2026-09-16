Man arrested in Florida in 2025 Nashville apartment murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man wanted in connection with a 2025 murder at a Nashville apartment complex has been arrested in Florida and is awaiting extradition.

Metro Nashville Police said 32-year-old Markese Greer was arrested in Palm Beach County after the department's Warrants Division coordinated with Florida authorities.

Greer is under indictment for the July 2025 murder of 26-year-old Dante Jenoure, who was shot multiple times in a breezeway at Preakness Apartments on Bell Road, where he lived.

Police said the shooting reportedly stemmed from a dispute over money.

At the time of the shooting, investigators said both men were armed during the confrontation. It was unclear if Jenoure fired his weapon. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

Police said Greer had since left Nashville and was working as a contractor at Palm Beach International Airport.

Greer is expected to be returned to Nashville in the coming days.