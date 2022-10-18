Man charged after shooting, crash that killed 17-year-old in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities said Deandre Conway is facing six additional felony warrants following a deadly shooting and subsequent crash that killed a teenager.

Conway is accused of killing Terry Farmer, 24, at an apartment complex on Rio Vista Drive in mid-October. Conway fled the scene in a Chevrolet Silverado and crashed into a Toyota Rav4 on Emmitt Avenue near Gallatin Pike South.

The five teenagers inside the Rav4 were leaving a haunted house at the time of the crash.

Four of the teens were transported to local hospitals following the crash, but Landen Guye, 17, was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he later died.

Conway has been charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness, four counts of aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident involving a death.

Conway was also charged with misdemeanor warrants of leaving the scene, failure to give information, failure to comply with immediate notice of an accident and driving on a suspended driver's license.

Police arrested Conway on Indian Lake Boulevard in Hendersonville this past weekend.